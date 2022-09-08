BILLINGS, MT- Roofing companies in Billings have seen concerned residents seek their help after storms occur.

"Unfortunately, storm related work is a big part of our industry," said B.J Mayhood, an employee at U.S Roofing in Billings.

"Some of these people have had to replace their roofs, three, four, or five times. Some don't know when it'll be enough," said Maywood.

Mayhood said that a lot of his clients will forget to put insurance claims in after their homes receive damage, which creates more damage related problems for the future.

"If you have a lot of damage on your house, and you have wholes on your roof and you don't put your claim in, you're talking about a whole other animal. You're talking about interior damage, and that's a tough one," said Maywood.

"Call a local company if you're worried. Have them come out and give them an inspection. It's important to make sure you're protected."

Maywood advised anyone that is concerned with the stability and potential damage of their property, to talk to the nearest reliable resource.