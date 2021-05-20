MILES CITY, MT - Severe thunderstorms are expected to impact Eastern Montana this afternoon and into this evening.

Meteorologist Tracy Smith says to expect hail. Some of the hail is projected to be as large as a golf ball.

According to the National Weather Service showers are expected around noon with severe thunderstorms moving into the area after 3 p.m.

