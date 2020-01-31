Wear Red Day at Park City High School

PARK CITY, Mont. -- Park City High School students are wearing red on January 31, 2020 in honor of active members of the military and veterans. The student body, the American Legion Post, and the ALA 100 all gathered in the school gym for a 20 minute assembly. Rayna Laasko was one of the honored guests. She graduated from Park City High in 2017. Rayna is now a member of the MSUB ROTC Program and participated in the assembly.
"The reason why the ROTC Program is here is because service is a huge part of our program," she says, "As being leaders, we're here to serve the nation and our community, so it's very important for us to have a presence in the community and come here to these events and show students that being a leader is also to serve your community."