HARDIN, Mont. - A Hardin homeowner said he feels pretty lucky to still have a home after he and fire crews were able to protect it from the Poverty Flats Fire.

"My sister kept saying, 'Look at it! Look at it! It's getting bigger!,'" Hardin homeowner Harold Brien said. "I said, 'Ah, don't worry about it. It will be alright. It's going to go around us.' Before you know it, it was here. One o'clock in the morning I was out here fighting fire. We were wondering if we were going to have a home tomorrow or today. We were pretty lucky."

The Poverty Flats Fire has burned 59,000 acres east of Hardin at the time of this article.