BILLINGS, Mont. - Now that this year's Legislative Session is over, many bills are awaiting to be signed by Governor Gianforte into law.

House Bill 867 is one bill that if signed, would allow state liquor stores to be in business on Sundays and holidays.

"We know that could be an option, but we're still not gonna work on Sundays," said Doug Kirby, the Owner of 24th Street State Liquor.

"I'm not gonna change the schedule. We're staffed well, and I don't wanna change how things operate. We have good business as is."

Miranda Harris, an employee at 24th Street State Liquor, says Kirby maintaining a consistent work schedule is what made her want to continue working for him.

"He's been a good boss. He understood my schedule was gonna change when I was still in school, so being able to work with my schedule is one of the biggest reasons I'm still here," said Harris.

Governor Greg Gianforte has not signed HB 867 into law as of Monday.