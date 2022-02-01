BILLINGS, Mont. - The owner of a trucking company in Montana said the vaccine mandates at the Canadian border are impacting them.

"We have customers that need their goods shipped," Owner and CEO of Whitewood Transport Mike Wilson said. "And they rely on us to do it. And we have customers in Alaska that rely on us to haul stuff back. We have customers in Canada that need us to ship. I'll tell you that the frequency of requests since this mandate went into place have increased substantially. 'Can you get me a truck? Can you get me a truck?' 'No, we can't, but we'll try.'"

Wilson said not all of their drivers are vaccinated. Right now, 15% of their fleet meets the truck requirements and vaccination requirements to cross into Canada.

"Truck drivers are very independent and very stubborn," he said. "Many of them are not going to get vaccinated. Because during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, they were independent. They were in their trucks. They were isolated. They were social distanced. When no one else was working, they were off trucking and delivering America."

Wilson said Whitewood Transport moves 8,000- 9,000 loads a year across the country, typically delivering oversized equipment.

"These guys are essential workers," he said. "Essential workers have got to be able to cross the border and deliver the goods."