BILLINGS, Mont. - The DEA in Montana warns of fentanyl pills being sold on the street that are made to look like blue Oxy-30's. However, the DEA says one in five, or sometimes even two in five, of these pills may have a deadly amount of fentanyl in them.

"The danger of these pills is that, because they are not made in a controlled environment, a pill can be made up of, let's say 50% fentanyl, or a quarter of fentanyl, or just whatever," DEA Resident Agent in Charge for Montana Stacy Zinn said. "The individuals who are taking them don't know how much fentanyl they are getting into their system. Therefore, they don't know how their body is going to react."

"Unfortunately, there are times when the public or the individuals who are taking these pills don't know they are fake," Zinn added. "They think they are getting a regular Oxy 30 prescription pill."

Zinn said there were 101 reported overdose deaths in Montana in 2020. Final numbers aren't in for 2021, but as of September, there were 110 reported overdose deaths in Montana.

"It's very important that individuals know what's happening, what's driving the crime, what's driving the overdoses and the overdose deaths," Zinn said. "We have a huge drug problem for the small community that we are. I don't really think people understand the situation. They see the shootings. They hear about the crime going up. But I don't think they really understand these little pills are a threat to our community."