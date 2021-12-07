On Monday, superintendents of Montana's AA schools joined together to write a letter voicing their concerns for Superintendent Elsie Arntzen's leadership skills.

"The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours," the letter reads.

Among the list of concerns, the superintendents say Arntzen's campaign to combat COVID in Montana schools undermined the work of locally elected officials.

"Your conduct destabilizes the credibility of our local schools, the same ones you are elected to represent and help and on whose behalf you are supposed to advocate," superintendents wrote in the letter.

The letter goes on to state Arntzen has caused such disruption in schools across Montana through her leadership in the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) that she has lost "many good people who want to improve education in Montana."

"While we understand the mantra of 'cutting the fat out of government,' the steps you have taken effectively left no muscle in our state's education agency. To continue with that metaphor, you are permitting—indeed, encouraging—OPI to bleed to death," the letter reads.

Throughout, superintendents made certain to say their concerns are directed specifically at Arntzen's leadership and not her staff, the staff at OPI, or her personal political leanings.

The superintendents also included the following list of "deficiencies at OPI under [Arntzen's] management:"

Unlicensed Educators

Updated Content Standards

Federal Programs Monitoring Process

Special Education

Professional Code of Ethics

Work Force Development and Career/Technical Education

Concerns with the Chapter 57 Review Process

EGrants

Accreditation

To close the letter, they wrote, "We respectfully ask you, as a Montana educator, to please take our concerns to heart and put your efforts towards restoring OPI instead of throwing rocks at local school districts."

You can read the letter in its entirety below: