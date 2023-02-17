BILLINGS, Mont. - Western Sugar Cooperative said they are saddened by the situation in Sidney with the Sidney Sugars factory closing. The VP of Western Sugar Cooperative's board of directors said the closure in Sidney will have little to no impact on growers and factory workers in Billings, but there may be an opportunity for Sidney workers.

"Western Sugar is continually looking for qualified, capable employees," Western Sugar Cooperative VP of the Board of Directors Brett Nedens said. "And I know we are reaching out to some of the employees who may be losing their job in Sidney. We look forward to helping those guys find a place to work."

Nedens said Western Sugar Cooperative processes about 23,000-24,000 acres of sugar beets in Montana. He said some people have asked if it's possible to bring sugar beets from Sidney to Billings (approximately 250 miles) for processing.

"We feel for the growers of Sidney," he said. "I know several people have mentioned, 'Can't you just bring the beets to the Billings factory?' Sugar beets are freight intensive. And it's just cost-prohibitive to bring sugar beets from that area all the way to Billings."

"It's just too far away to make economic sense," he added.