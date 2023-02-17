BILLINGS, Mont. - Western Sugar Cooperative said they are saddened by the situation in Sidney with the Sidney Sugars factory closing. The VP of Western Sugar Cooperative's board of directors said the closure in Sidney will have little to no impact on growers and factory workers in Billings, but there may be an opportunity for Sidney workers.
'We are reaching out:' Western Sugar Cooperative reacts to news of Sidney Sugars upcoming closure
Melanie Willardson
-
Updated
- Melanie Willardson
Melanie Willardson
Wake Up Montana Billings Reporter
