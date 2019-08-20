The advisory comes due to the source water in Worden being contaminated by surface water that is not yet disinfected or filtered to meet surface water treatment regulations.

This advisory differs from last months as this can affect everyone and cause people to become very sick if the water is drank. Any water, juice or formula for children under the age of six months should not be prepared with tap water as bottled water remains the safest option.

Spokesman for the WBYC Gary Fredericks says there is no timetable on when the issue will be resolved as the first step is finding the source of contamination.

There will be a public meeting held at Huntley Project High School on Monday, August 26th at 6 p.m.