WORDEN, Mont. - Bids are now being accepted to build production wells in Worden and Ballantine, according to Worden Ballantine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District Board Member Gary Fredericks. Fredericks said they will open those bids on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Right now, tap water in Worden and Ballantine is not safe to drink due to high nitrate levels in the water. The water has not been drinkable for about two years. More information is available here and here.

Fredericks said the district is building wells to create a new water system. They will also build a second water main as part of the project. He said they dug five test wells. The next step is to accept a bid and have production wells built right next to the test wells.

Fredericks said after the test wells are built, they will do a 72-hour flow test on the water. After that, they will lay pipe. And then, customers in Worden and Ballantine should be able to drink the water again.

Fredericks said he is hopeful the water will be drinkable before school starts in Fall 2022.

Huntley Project Schools is currently using bottled water for drinking and cooking. Superintendent Mark Wandle said it's costing $30,000- $35,000 a year to provide the bottled water. They have received some donations, although the school district has still spent about $60,000 on bottled water over the past couple of years.

The situation poses a challenge to school cafeteria workers who cook with the 40-pound bottles of water.

Missy Tasker, Huntley Project School, Worden>