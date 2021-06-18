WORDEN, Mont. - The communities of Worden and Ballantine are asking the Yellowstone County Commissioners to help fund the rebuilding of their water and sewer infrastructure.

Residents living in those areas have been forced to drink bottled water for two years due to an unsafe drinking supply.

Montana's Department of Environmental Quality notified the Worden-Ballantine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District (WBYC) in 2019 that they had high levels of nitrate and surface water contamination.

The water district abandoned the water supply and have been building and funding a new water system.

To complete their project, the WBYC has asked Yellowstone County for $9.4 million, which is 1/3 of the American Rescue Plan Act funds that the county was granted.

"This is the only place in Yellowstone County, that I know of, where the people are and the school kids are off to drink bottled water. I don't know any other place that that is happening. We need that funding so we can get this system done the way it needs to be done," Gary Fredricks, the director for WBYC, said.

Yellowstone County Commissions will be discussing funding the WBYC project.

