BILLINGS, Mont. - The month of May is national water safety month, and staff at Billings Family YMCA have some water safety tips that could save a life.

As we get closer to summer and temperatures rise kids want to cool off, maybe at a local pool or pond.

This means the risk of drowning goes up. The Billings YMCA normally teaches water and safety skills to about 1,000 people every year, but with COVID restrictions that number dipped in 2020.

Now with less guidelines this summer, the YMCA encourages parents and the public to promote water safety.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable swimming experience for everyone, the Y has provided 5 safety tips:

#1. Never swim alone or without a water watcher.

#2. Supervise your kids whenever they're near water.

#3. Don't play games when it comes to holding your breath.

#4. Always wear your life jacket.

#5. Don't jump in the water to save a friend who is struggling in deep water.

"If somebody were in the pool and they couldn't get to safety, instead of you jumping in and saving them, sometimes you think you're a really strong swimmer, but they could actually push you under and then we would have two people drowning, so what you want to do is throw something to them, whether it's a life jacket, whether your at the pool you throw a pool noodle to them," says Natasha Tindall, Aquatic Director for Billings YMCA.

To learn more about water safety tips or about the Billings Family YMCA swimming programs, you can reach out to Natasha Tindall at 406-294-1620.