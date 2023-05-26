Custer County Firefighters
MILES CITY, Mont. - People are being warned of water on S-489 near Kinsey.

The Custer County Firefighters reports the Montana Department of Transportation has signs out, and they are asking people to drive in any roads with caution.

Flash flooding is possible Friday, with up to two inches of rainfall possible, according to the National Weather Service.

