Water restriction in place by Crow Tribal Water Authority

PRYOR, Mont. - The Crow Tribal Water Authority issued a water restriction effective immediately.

Residents should restrict use of watering their lawns, washing their vehicles and filling swimming pools and livestock troughs until further notice.

Due to high demand from the town and the current water table level, the well cannot keep up, the water authority stated in a release.

