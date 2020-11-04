Update, 3:18 p.m.

Montana State University Billings says the water on campus is scheduled to be turned on later this afternoon.

The water main break was caused by the city construction on Normal Avenue, according to an update from MSUB.

BILLINGS, MT - The main campus for MSU Billings will be closed for the remainder of the day following a water main break.

According to an advisory from the University the break was reported at 11:20 a.m.

All campus activities on the university campus are suspended until further notice including all offices and buildings. All university campus classes are canceled until further notice.

The University is asking students, staff, and guests to adhere to the following:

Do not drink the water on the university campus. Do not use the restrooms on the university campus. Make provisions for personal use (water and hygiene) if you live on campus. Arrangements are being made for those who reside on campus. More info forthcoming. Employees: go home and work from home if you are able to until further notice. For immediate medical care, please use walk-in clinic at St. Vincent’s or Billings Clinic.

City College is not affected by the water main break. Activities and classes scheduled for that campus will continue as normal.