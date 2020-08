BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews worked to repair a water main break at Hilltop and Main in Billings.

It happened a little after midnight on Wednesday. The road caved in to the size of a car. Crews also reported buckling on part of the sidewalk.

The water was shut off in the area. As of 6:02 am, two southbound lanes were still closed, and there was no estimated time of reopening.