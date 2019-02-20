Water Main break covers Rimrock Rd. with water and ice

A water main break caused water to flow down and cover Rimrock Road with water and ice on Wednesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Cady with Billings Police, a water main break north of Rimrock on the 1400 block created the problem between 13th and 15th on Rimrock Road.

Sgt. Winden said the areas from 15th to 17th St. were also affected.

According to Sgt. Winden with BPD, running water on the street caused traffic to back up and created dangerous driving conditions.

At around 10 AM, Sgt. Winden said the water main was under repair, and crews had cleaned up the water and ice on Rimrock Road.