  • Melanie Willardson

BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21.

Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.

Sgt. Schwartz added some people's yards were filling up with water, but no homes had flooded. 

City crews on scene told NonStop Local a broken fire hydrant seemed to be part of the reason for the flooding.

