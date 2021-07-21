LOVELL, Wyo. - The water level at Horseshoe Bend is anticipated to continue dropping after levels measured at 3624.9 Wednesday, according to Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. This is due to a lack of run off during the drought.

The recommended launch level at Horseshoe Bend is 3620 for smaller fishing boats, but is 3625 for larger boats. The courtesy dock will remain in place at Horseshoe Bend, but you are strongly encourage to proceed north into the canyon if you choose to launch at Horseshoe Bend. As water levels continue to drop there will be large sand/rock bars that will not be visible from above water, but can still cause severe damage to boats.