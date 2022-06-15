UPDATE, JUNE 15 AT 4:19 PM:

An update from Carbon County on road conditions and evacuations in the county says water is expected to recede, however, people are urged to stay alert as a significant warming trend is expected by Friday or Saturday.

Public Works staff and the Montana Department of Transportation are assessing damage done by the floods and the public is being told to stay away from flooded and closed areas for their own safety.

Red Lodge, Fromberg and Edgar are still under a biol order as of 3:00 pm Wednesday. The update says Public Works has reestablished water service to parts of Red Lodge, but significant damage has been done to the infrastructure.

Crews are continuing to clean up impacted roads and bridges.

The Highway 308 bridge in Red Lodge is still closed, and Highway 212 south of Red Lodge is closed for the foreseeable future.

Evacuation orders in Red Lodge have been lifted.

In Belfry, Lover’s Lane is still under evacuation orders.

All areas east of Highway 310, south of East River Road west of the river in Fromberg are still under evacuation orders.

No evacuation orders are in effect in Joliet or Bridger.

All National Forest System Lands on the Yellowstone, Gardiner and Beartooth Ranger Districts are under an area closure, including all National Forest System Lands in Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass and Gallatin counties within the National Forest Boundary.

Crews are working to restore the 19th St. bridge in Red Lodge as well as the Meeteetse bridge.

The update reports that the Highway 308 bridge is compromised and crews are working to restore it.

Work on access to the water plant is also under-way.

NorthWestern Energy is out to fix gas lines and restore power poles.

Bridge engineers arrived Wednesday to work with contrary road departments on assessing damage.

At this time, there are two evacuation shelters, one at the Fromberg School and one at the Red Lodge Fairgrounds.

A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:00 pm at Fromberg School, 319 School St. It will be streamed live to the Carbon Alerts Facebook page.

Sandbags are available to the public at Fromberg School, the Joliet Road Shop at 202 State St. or at the Bridger Road Shop at 22 Old Mine.

You can find current information on the Carbon Alert Facebook or by calling 406-426-2425.

