BILLINGS, Mont. -- Since 2012 the Firehouse Subs Franchise has been donating water to local first responders to help combat dehydration and heat-related illness.

Today, select locations are hosting their one-day-only water collection drive.

Fire season means our first responders are going to be exposed to extremely high temperatures and Firehouse Subs in Billings is making sure they stay hydrated.

Once a year, for the past 9 years, H2O for Heros has traded customers an unopened 24 case of water for a free medium sub.

So far, the franchise has collected 4 million water bottles.

We spoke with Rick Christianson, co-owner of the Billings location. He says he has been participating in H2O for Heros for two years.

Adding, it's key for our heroes to stay hydrated while out in the field and he hopes the community will join in to prevent heat-related illness.

"Hopefully they will come and bring some cases of water in and then will get it out to the fire department -- especially the volunteer fire department because you know budgets are short so whatever we can do to help." Says Rick

Christianson adds, they have collected 4 cases this afternoon.

He says, he loves the fact that the Firehouse Corporation is dedicated to helping our first responders.