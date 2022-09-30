WORDEN, Mont. - Residents in Worden and Ballantine haven't been able to drink their tap water for about three years because of nitrates in the water. The Worden Ballentine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District dug five test wells as part of their effort to make the tap water drinkable again.

Gary Fredericks with the water district said when they first discovered nitrates in the water, they looked to see if they could treat the existing water supply. They realized it wasn't possible from an economic standpoint:

"So the big question was, could we treat our existing water supply economically?" he said. "Or, were we going to have to abandon that and find an entirely new water supply? So, that's where we ended up going. We had our engineers look at everything. We looked at it all. In the end, it was economically feasible for us to try to drill new wells, rather than try to put a treatment system in and all the massive amount of infrastructure that would have required that we simply do not have."

Fredericks said the next step was to dig test wells.

"We've drilled five wells," he said. "All of them have produced good water in our preliminary test. So, the next phase is to re-drill those as production wells."

Fredericks said they will also monitor neighboring private wells to make sure they aren't interfering with anyone's water. He said after the production wells pass another test, they can apply for water rights and connect the wells to the system.

"The good thing about wells is, as each one comes in and is approved, we can pipe that one into the system," Fredericks said. "And you reach a magic number when the number of gallons in is enough to disconnect from the existing system. At that point, we'll be looking at the telling the people, 'You can drink your city water again.' Yeah, we're excited about that."

He said people in Worden and Ballantine have been patient throughout the process.

"Everybody would like a real rapid fix," he said. "We all would like that. And all of our board members and everybody have to be on the system. We're all drinking the same water and dealing with the same issues. So, I got to say, that the people by and large have been incredibly patient."

Fredericks said an upside to all of this, is the new system will have redundancy- something they don't have now.

"We've only got one water main coming into Worden," he said. "If anything were to happen to that, we'd be an island with no water. Built into this system, that we designed, is a second main coming in from Ballantine to Worden so we can loop it if we need to and bypass the existing main. So, they'll never be without water or fire protection."

Montana Right Now talked to community members who were helping each other during this situation, like at Ballentine Church:

"We purchase a pallet of water a month," Ballantine Resident and member of the Ballantine Church Douglas Oltrogge. said. "And we just distribute it to people who need it. They can come by here and get it. It's just supplemental, but it does help."