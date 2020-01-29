BILLINGS, Mont. -- A Billings property owner is in distress. He says water and ice are flooding his land, making it hard for his family to go about their normal lives.

Wesley Jones suspects the water is draining from Cove Creek near Molt, and into the lower subdivisions near the Yellowstone Country Club golf course. Wesley says there are also culverts underneath the property -- structures that allow water to flow underground from one side to another.

Wesley says he's never seen anything like this on his property before and he says the flooding has inconvenienced his family in more ways than one.

"The water was up to here until I finally decided to do something on my own. My daughters have to come off the school bus everyday and put these rubber boots on," he says.

Wesley has reached out to city and county officials to see what they can do to help, but so far, Wesley says he's had to handle the situation on his own.