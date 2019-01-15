Watching for signs of dog flu

According to a Billings veterinarian, there has not been a K9 flue case reported in the Magic City. Community Pet Hospital has had a few suspicious cases but so far, none have ended up being K9 influenza. The typical months for a dog to get the flu, fall between spring and summer.

Dr. Kate Kilzer explained, "It's more common in the summer and the spring when dogs are together in kennels or dog shows."

Even though dogs don't typically get the flu in the winter, there are still cases of the virus reported. "They can be seen in the winter, but it tends to be a slow season, primarily because dogs are in their own homes and not congregated as much," said Dr. Kilzer.

The warning signs of the dog flu are a lot like the signs of the flu humans can catch. "You'll have a fever, cough, runny nose, nasal discharge, goopy eyes, it's those rare cases that turn into pneumonia and have a really bad fever and can be fatal."

When asked whether the dog flu can be spread to different animals, such as a cats, Dr. Kilzer explained there have been cases where cats were able to spread the flu to dogs. "K9 influenza is a dog specific virus, both of the strains of K9 influenza came from other animals. H3N8 is from horses, H3N2 was originally from birds."

The veterinarian also said that if your dog starts showing signs of the flu, to immediately take the four-legged companion to the vet.