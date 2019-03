President Trump is awarding Staff Sergeant Travis Atkin our nation’s highest distinction – the Medal of Honor.

Atkins is a Bozeman native. He was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom when he used his own body to cover a detonation from a suicide bomber, saving the lives of three American soldiers.

Senator Daines is in attendance and says, "Having paid the ultimate price for our nation, Staff Sergeant Atkins embodies what it means to be a dedicated servant and patriot."