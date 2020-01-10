Police officers had to answer the call of the wild on Magna, Utah Wednesday night, with a pig on the run.

The pork pursuit was all caught on body cam video.

It was a foot chase unlike any other as the officers were, in their own words, outsmarted and outrun.

Right when the officers thought they had something cooking, the pig took off running again.

They even tried to catch him by channeling their inner cowboy with a lasso, with no success.

Finally, an officer snuck up behind the suspect and grabbed the runaway pig on the leg to end the chase.

He was then locked up and handed over to Animal Control after the arrest was made.