A sergeant with the Hull, Massachusetts Police Department came upon a skunk with a cup on its head suring an overnight shift.

Watch as Sergeant Minelli helps this baby skunk.

As you can see, he doesn't want to get too close.

And finally, the skunk is free!

Sergeant Minelli says, "You see all sorts of things on the midnight shift" and he sees this as a reminder to properly dispose of your trash.

By the way, no officers were sprayed in the making of this video.