Lava poured from a volcano near Iceland's Capital Reykjavik Saturday, a day after it erupted.

Footage from the Icelandic Coast Guard showed the volcano just 20 miles from Iceland's capital city still spewing lava after it erupted just before 9 pm Friday night.

The eruption, the first on the peninsula since the 12th century, came after more than 40,000 small earthquakes occurred in recent weeks.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office classified the eruption as small and said it posed no immediate danger to the people in the area or to critical infrastructure.