BILLINGS, Mont. - The signal light at Virginia Lane and Rimrock Road will be finished today, Sept. 29, according to construction crews.

The intersection was the site of a fatal crash involving a teen in February 2021.

"They're going to commission it about 10 today," Paul Nash with Elcon said. "Then, it will be turned on later this afternoon. Watch for the signal to work."

Work on the signal light began in August.