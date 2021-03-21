Drone video shows dozens of migrants seeking asylum in Texas, after crossing the Rio Grande river on rafts.

The group made it to the town of La Joya, along the state's southeastern border with Mexico, Friday.

With both families and unaccompanied minors among the migrants.

New data from customs and border protection shows a dramatic rise in the number of CBP encounters with undocumented igrants when compared to February.

With Friday's total encounters numbering just over 5,500, compared to February's average daily total of almost 3,600.