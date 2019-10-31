Incredible video captures a high-speed chase in South Carolina that could've ended badly.

This dash cam video is from September 21st.

State troopers received a call about a reckless driver in a neighborhood in Horry County.

Troopers found the vehicle, but it sped off on Highway-31, starting a chase.

The car can be seen driving erratically, bouncing off a guardrail.

At one point, troopers box in the vehicle but as one trooper approaches the driver backs up and drives in the opposite direction.

Lines of cars swerve to the side as the car travels the wrong way.

A short time later, state troopers arrest 49-year-old Claudine Danieleski.

She is currently facing several charges including DUI, failure to stop, and assault while resisting arrest.

Danieleski is out on a 15-thousand dollar bond.