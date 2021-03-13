A storm chaser comes dangerously close to a tornado in West Texas, when it forms right in from of him.

Take a look and listen as he drives up on the amazing sight.

This happened on Friday in Shallowater, Texas, just outside of Lubbock

The tornado at first appeared to be moving toward the house, the shed, and the storm chaser.

But fortunately, it turned and moved in the other direction, as tornadoes can be so unpredictable.

There were no reports of injuries, but it looks like someone may need some new farm equipment.