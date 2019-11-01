Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a gas station on Detroit's West Side on Friday morning.

The incident happened at the Citgo gas station on West McNichols Road and Schaffer Highway.

Store surveillance video shows the car barreling through the front door, causing massive damage to the building.

The woman behind the wheel was previously at the gas pump before she crashed into the building.

The manager of the store suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car was also injured but expected to be okay.

The gas station owner says they're working to get a temporary door in as soon as possible.