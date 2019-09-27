A man had to taken to the hospital after he fell following a close encounter with a bull elk in Estes Park, Colorado, Thursday morning.

A witness captured video as a man and a woman walked between two bull elk that were facing off on a sidewalk near the Estes Park Visitor Center.

Park officials said the elk were provoked and went after the man, who had to dive ouyt of the way, hitting his head on a rock.

The man did not come into contact with the elk, but was brought to the hospital because of the fall. His injuries were not thought to be serious.

The other elk approached the woman and stood over her but did not come into contact with her.

A man driving on a nearby street saw what was happening and drove his truk over to scare the elk off. His truck sustained a hole and dents from where the elk rammed him.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says this time of year, there are more elk in Estes Park with the males being more aggressive because of mating season.

Park officials recommend visitors stay at least 100 yards away, and don't try to force them out of the road if they're blocking it.