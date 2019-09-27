Brazilian illusionists Henry Vargas and Klauss Duraes performed a stunt on Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo on Friday drawing the attention of hundred of people.

The pair appeared to levitate high in the air with just the palms of their hands touching a street sign in front of the art museum of Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian illusionists performed for more than four hours, breaking the previous levitation illusion record of three hours and 20 minutes, set in Chile in 2010.

After over four hours the artists were brought down with a crane looking extremely tired.