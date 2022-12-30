BILLINGS, Mont. - After Bryan Kohberger was arrested in regards to the murder of four University of Idaho students last month, members of the Washington State University community are still processing the incident.

"This is one of those areas where you say, 'I can't believe it happened here,'" said Matthew Loveless, a Professor at Washington State University.

Loveless said students were tense when it happened, and not just because there was not a suspect in custody at the time.

"Daylight saving time started around that time, so a lot of students were nervous because everyone had to leave campus in the dark."

Now that a suspect is in custody, Loveless concluded in saying while community members are glad to see progress being made in this case, the apartment near the U of I campus will be a glaring reminder of what happened.

"1122 King Road is going to be an address that will forever carry that name," said Loveless.

"That was the place where college kids could go and have fun, and they deserve that. And now things have changed."