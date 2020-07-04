BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings non-profit, Warrior Wishes Montana, expressed their love for the country this 4th of July by are unveiling a new flag at Roundups rodeo.

50 ft long and 30 ft wide, Warrior Wishes were proud to show off their new flag.

Founder and President Miguel Gonzalez and Board Member Dave Johnson for Warrior Wishes, say they wanted to honor our veterans who have fought and died for our freedom.

The non-profit started up five years ago, in hopes of supporting veterans in need, by providing financial assistance and programs for current and future veterans.

If you're interested in supporting the Warrior Wishes, click on the link, https://www.warriorwishesmontana.com/donate.