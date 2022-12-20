  • Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Santa has stopped by in the Magic City a couple days early to wish veterans and their families a Happy Holidays through the Warrior Wishes Montana Star Tree Program. 

Warrior Wishes is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to veterans, their families, and even families of active-duty military.  

For the last seven years, Founder of the organization Miguel Gonzalez said the Star Tree Program gives additional support to families during the holidays.

"What we have done is place trees around the city and we put people, veterans' names and their families on the trees and the people from the public and local businesses come and pick those names and donate gifts to the families. So we have a lot to be thankful in regards to our community and our community businesses for picking up those names and fulfilling those dreams for those families." said Gonzalez.

Miguel said the work he does through Warrior Wishes really helps the public understand the needs of the veteran community. He adds, it's been a blessing to help others and he is thankful for the local businesses and the Billings Outlaws for coming together to donate gifts to families in need.

Miguel said this year the total price of all the gifts collected was about $30,000. He adds the cost of material things means far less, than seeing the smiling faces of the veterans and their families when they receive the gifts.

Gonzalez is a veteran himself and knows all to well the struggles veterans and their families go through, which is why he started Warriors Wishes Montana.

 

