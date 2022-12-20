...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of
40 to 60 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with
areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon MST Friday. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or
frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you
must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will
keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to
reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a
hat will keep you from losing your body heat.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.
&&
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills of
40 to 60 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with
areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulations up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until Noon MST Friday. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or
frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you
must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will
keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to
reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a
hat will keep you from losing your body heat.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road
conditions, call 5 1 1.
&&