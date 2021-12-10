Warrior Wishes Christmas Tree gives back to local Veterans

BILLINGS - Warrior Wishes of Montana has made it their mission to leave no veteran behind, and they sure are proving it this holiday season.

To make sure those who have sacrificed so much for our country have a merry Christmas with their families, the non-profit set up a ‘Warrior Wishes Christmas Tree’ at the Bull Mountain Grill in the Billings Heights.

Hanging from the tree are Christmas wish lists of local veterans and their families. To spread the holiday cheer, people are encouraged to stop in, grab a tag and fulfill that veteran's wish list.

Gifts could range from clothes, jackets, tools for Dad, or even Marvel superhero toys for the kids.

“It gives an opportunity for people to maybe get something they may not normally be able to get because all their funds are going to basic needs like shelter and food. I would say, if you want to help a veteran out, this would be a good way to do it,” Bob Crandall, Warrior Wishes chairman, said.

If you are feeling generous enough to make this Christmas special for a veteran's family, you need to buy the gifts and return them to Warrior Wishes at Bull Mountain Grill by Dec. 17.

Miguel Gonzalez, with the non-profit, wants to thank the Billings community for their continued generosity which has allowed them to help countless families.

“Those ones that are still on here on the 17th, Warrior Wishes is going to pick up, and we’re going to fulfill those dreams. So, to us this means we’re still not leaving anybody behind,” Gonzalez said.

Warrior Wishes wants to remind the public, if you are a veteran or even a family member of a veteran, you can reach out to their organization for support.