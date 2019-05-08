A Laramie County Warrant Wednesday Facebook post helped lawmen catch a suspect wanted for strangling a household member.

In Northwest Wyoming, Park County’s Sheriff’s office says their new Warrant Wednesday feature is helping them find most of the suspects they post.

Park County, Wyoming is a large area, with about 24,000 people. A lot of people here connect

to their community through social media. Park County Sheriff’s Public Affairs Officer Lance Mathess says it was the Sheriff Scott idea…Scott Steward thought it might be a good way to find people with outstanding warrants.

Mathess said, “The goal is not to arrest them. The goal is for them to take care of the responsibilities they owe to the public.”

So, people can go to the Park County Sheriff’s facebook page every Wednesday, and find some dry wit.

He pointed out, “The person who writes it has a very sarcastic type of humor…”

And, the picture and description of the individual the department wants to find…Mathess says post gets a lot of attention.

He remarked, “Typical posts get anywhere from 2500 to maybe 5000 hits. Warrant Wednesdays get anywhere from 18,000 to 25,000 hits….and it’s nationwide. Last week’s post got 45,000 hits.”

And the tips come rolling in from engaged readers.

He said, “Pretty much 90% of the people we’ve put on Warrant Wednesday, we’ve determined their location.”

Mathess said a lot of the wanted individuals are out of state…but the lawmen know where they are.

He wants more people to look up the feature, enjoy, and help.

He said, “I think it will give you a chuckle to start your mid-week…but I would also ask you to pay attention to the person that’s wanted, and if you have some information let us know because that’s the ultimate goal of the page. But, I think you’ll have some fun with it.”

Mathess would not say who writes the Warrant Wednesday feature for Park County. He said the author prefers to remain anonymous.