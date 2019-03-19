Warmer weather brings threat of ice jams

The warmer temperatures are a welcome change for many of us. However, the warmer weather brings a risk of ice jams on the rivers.

Todd Chambers is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings. He says that thick ice develops on rivers during cold temperatures. As the snow melts into the rivers, the snow lifts the ice and breaks it up. Slabs of ice start to work their way down the river, during which the ice might create a dam. Chambers says this creates the potential for sudden flooding.

Chambers said, "So, in two hours, we've seen that some areas can see six foot rises in the level of the rivers because the entire force of the river is backed up by these ice jams. It can be very strong and take a lot of force to break them."

Ice jams can be very sudden and hard to predict. Chambers says that the areas of rivers most likely to have ice jams are areas where two rivers join together, bends in the river, and bridges or overpasses over the rivers.

He says that anyone living in lowland areas near rivers needs to be aware of signs of ice breaking up, like the sound of ice cracking. Chambers says that the risk of ice jams is probably the greatest over the next two weeks.