BILLINGS, Mont. - Higher than average temperatures and intervals of wind are prompting fire concerns for the next two weeks.

The National Weather Service Billings said in a release there was a lack of moisture in spring, but moisture began increasing for a short period of time in the month of August.

However, the month November is experiencing higher than average temperatures and intervals of wind the region and insufficient snow cover in low elevations.

This may continue into early December with potential fire activity during late fall, according to NWS.