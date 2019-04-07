Spagnol, Zachary

Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are issuing this statement to notify the public of an offender who walked away from the Alpha House Pre-release Center in hopes of enlisting assistance in his apprehension.

At approximately 0630 on 4/7/2019 this offender walked away from the Alpha House Men’s Pre-release Center and was placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections.  A warrant has been issued for his arrest.  Alpha House is a Men’s Community Corrections Center located at 104 North 31st Street in Billings, Montana.  The offender’s personal information is as follows:

Offender’s Name:  Spagnol, Zachary 

DOB: 12/23/1977 

Born in:Denver Colorado

Height:  5' ft.; 7'' inches 

Weight:  160.00 lbs   

Race: Caucasian      

Hair:  Black Eye Color:  Blue

Mr. Spagnol was sentenced for: Tampering and Fabrication of Evidence out of Yellowstone County.  He was sentenced on 06/01/2018.  He arrived at the Alpha House Pre-release program on 1/31/2019.

The Department of Corrections requests assistance in locating this offender.  The public should not approach him as he is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape.  Information concerning his whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.

