Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are issuing this statement to notify the public of an offender who walked away from the Alpha House Pre-release Center in hopes of enlisting assistance in his apprehension.

At approximately 0630 on 4/7/2019 this offender walked away from the Alpha House Men’s Pre-release Center and was placed on escape status by the Montana Department of Corrections. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Alpha House is a Men’s Community Corrections Center located at 104 North 31st Street in Billings, Montana. The offender’s personal information is as follows:

Offender’s Name: Spagnol, Zachary

DOB: 12/23/1977

Born in:Denver Colorado

Height: 5' ft.; 7'' inches

Weight: 160.00 lbs

Race: Caucasian

Hair: Black Eye Color: Blue

Mr. Spagnol was sentenced for: Tampering and Fabrication of Evidence out of Yellowstone County. He was sentenced on 06/01/2018. He arrived at the Alpha House Pre-release program on 1/31/2019.

The Department of Corrections requests assistance in locating this offender. The public should not approach him as he is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape. Information concerning his whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.