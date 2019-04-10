Alternatives, Inc. and the Montana Department of Corrections are issuing this statement to notify the public of an offender who walked away from the Passages Women’s Program in hopes of enlisting assistance in her apprehension.

At approximately 2300 on 4/9/2019 a female offender walked away from the Passages community correction program located at 1001 South 27th Street in Billings, Montana. The offender’s personal information is as follows:

Ms. McArthur was sentenced for Criminal Mischief out of Yellowstone County and arrived at the Passages program on 1/26/2019.

The Department of Corrections requests assistance in locating the offender. She should be considered dangerous as she is facing a ten year sentence for Felony Escape and as such should not be approached. Information concerning her whereabouts should be reported to law enforcement immediately.