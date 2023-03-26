Billings, MT-One woman wanders the streets of Billings, searching for those who could use a hot meal.

But not only does she feed those in need, but she also sets up shop in the heart of downtown twice a month for those people in need to come to her.

Shay Reiser, otherwise known as the Wander Woman, says something she strongly believes is, "something people should never be without is food. I hear a lot of people saying like someone doesn't deserve this or shouldn't have that because of whatever their circumstance or situation, but everybody should eat. Always."

Shay goes on to say, "and that's something that I'm able to do, and that's a way that I can help and contribute. And something that I actually really enjoy doing."

Shay Reiser combined her passion for cooking with her compassion for people to become the Wander Woman. Dedicated to helping the Billings community whenever and wherever possible.

But hot meals aren't the only thing she dishes out; she also hands out clothes, blankets, premade hygiene packs, and snacks to anyone who wants and needs them.

And the Wander Woman isn't alone in her adventure of aid.

Word about her efforts has gotten around town, inspiring others to help supply the meals and the goods Shay gives to the community. Apart from donations, the Wander Woman operates independently, and it's not a non-profit. So, Shay pays for a lot of these items she gives away directly out of pocket. But she says the connections she has made as the Wander Woman make it more than worth it.

Shay says that she thinks, "love and empathy is the biggest lesson for anybody. Instead of immediately judging somebody else, trying to understand where they are coming from or what they are dealing with or what they are going through. And doing whatever you can do to help them. Even if it's really small because those are the things that make the biggest impact. And they grow."

And Shay's story is growing. She tells me she paired two women together in Helena, who are expanding the work the Wander Woman has started in Billings to the state capitol and hopefully beyond.

You yourself can help Shay's mission in several ways, but the easiest way to get involved is through her Facebook group Wander Woman Monthly Meals and Mobile Closet.