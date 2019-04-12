Two Walmart locations in Billings presented Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley with a check for $2,500. The money will go to help the ReStore as it works to recover from a fire at its former location. The fire happened in late November 2018 and the store was closed for more than four months.

Scott Nash, west end Walmart Store Manager, presented the check to Jim Woolyhand, Habitat for Humanity MYV Executive Director. The manager of the heights Walmart, Stacy Nickerson, called the ReStore after the new location was announced to find out how they could help with the efforts to reopen the store. In addition to the check, Walmart donated nearly 30 shopping carts for customers of the ReStore to use.

The ReStore and the administration offices are in a new location located at 685 King Park Drive. Habitat announced the purchase of the building in March and the ReStore re-opened for business April 2.

About Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley

Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical, Christian housing ministry which builds houses in partnership with low income families. Businesses, churches, groups and individuals join the partnership to help eliminate poverty housing in our community. The families must put in at least 350-500 hours of sweat equity labor working on others’ houses as well as their own. After completion, Habitat sells the homes to the pre-qualified families at no profit and with a no-interest loan.

Families qualify based on (1) need (2) willingness to partner (3) ability to pay a house payment of about $600/month and (4) stability in the community. Families must be currently living in inadequate housing to be considered.

Habitat for Humanity takes applications at the local office and welcomes all inquiries. Call 652-0960 for more information or go to www.billingshabitat.org.