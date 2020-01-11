Walmart provides free wellness event to start the New Year

Walmarts across the state provided a free wellness event on Sunday for Walmart customers to participate in.

The wellness event included low-cost flu shots and immunizations. The event also offered free health screenings for total cholestoral, blood pressure, vision exams and more.

Walmart shoppers were able to meet one-on-one with medical professionals and obtain results from their earlier testing.

Market health and wellness director Scott Williams thinks this wellness events presents a unique opportunity that people may not get anywhere else.

"It gives us an opportunity to let the community know we are here for them. It gives us an opportunity for another outlet for education, developing the patients, developing our customers on the fact that preventative maintenance is important to their health," Williams said.

Walmart offers their wellness events on a quarterly basis. Their next wellness event will be offered in April.