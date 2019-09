Walmaret is expanding its grocery delivery service nationwide.

Walmart's "Delivery Unlimited" service will deliver grocery orders to customers' homes for either $98 per year or $12.95 per month.

The service will be available by the end of the year in 200 metro areas, reaching more than 50 percent of the US population.

The next step: delivering straight to a customer's refrigerator.

That is being tested in Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Vero Beach, Florida.