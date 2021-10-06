BILLINGS, Mont. - Walk to School Day is Wednesday, October 6. Kids across the nation are encouraged to walk to school. The day also raises awareness of the need for safe routes to school.

"I just really like walking to school," Billings elementary student Emery Braaten said. "It's fun."

"It's nice to be in the fresh air," Parent Katie Meier said. And, it's shorter than driving actually."

Advocates of walking to school point to the advantages of physical activity. Another study on thewalkingclassroom.org said walking improves students' learning and retention. It also boosts students' moods, according to the study.

A study by the CDC showed 17% of students walked to school at least once a week. The same study showed about half of schoolchildren walked or biked to school in 1969. The most common barrier reported was distance, followed by traffic-related danger, weather, crime and other barriers.

A safe routes to school study is being conducted in Billings. You can share your opinions on how to make it safer for your kids to walk to school by going here.

Another way to share your thoughts is by joining a Zoom call with the Safe Routes to School Committee of Yellowstone County. For more information about that, email Jenna Soloman at jenna.sol@riverstonehealth.org.